Mongolia sees lowest daily count of COVID-19 cases since March

Mongolia has witnessed the lowest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since March as vaccination efforts have been stepped up across the country

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:

A total of 94 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,635, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Health authorities attributed fewer daily cases to vaccination and the waning spread of the Delta variant.

The viral disease has claimed 1,963 lives nationwide since the first case was confirmed in March last year, according to the ministry.

So far, 66.3 percent of Mongolia's population have received two vaccine doses, with 804,290 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.