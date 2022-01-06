Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases since mid-November

Mongolia registered 795 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since Nov. 18, bringing the national count to 392,984, the country's health ministry reported on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Mongolia registered 795 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since Nov. 18, bringing the national count to 392,984, the country's health ministry reported on Thursday.

The number of daily infections in the country has been resurging due to New Year celebrations, according to the ministry.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,994.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 926,184 people aged over 18 have received the third dose.

The Asian country is planning to offer a fourth dose to its citizens on a voluntary basis, Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has said.