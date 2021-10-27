UrduPoint.com

Mongolia To Offer Foreign Tourists Free COVID-19 Vaccines: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines: PM

Mongolia will offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said on Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia will offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said on Wednesday.

Oyun-Erdene made the remarks during a regular meeting of the government, saying that the move aims to revive the tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"Foreign tourists who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus can come to Mongolia," he said. "They can be vaccinated free of charge upon arrival in our country."Mongolia's tourism sector as a whole has stagnated over the past two years due to the pandemic, Nyamjav Urtnasan, the country's minister of environment and tourism, has recently said.

There are more than 1,600 enterprises and 88,000 jobs at risk in Mongolia's tourism sector, the official said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mongolia Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Turkey to receive $3.157B from Green Climate Fund: ..

Turkey to receive $3.157B from Green Climate Fund: Erdogan

1 minute ago
 Pictorial Exhibition on Kashmir issue held in Baha ..

Pictorial Exhibition on Kashmir issue held in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Russia, South Korea Calling for Resumption of Talk ..

Russia, South Korea Calling for Resumption of Talks on Korean Peninsula - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 New shipping route links central China, ROK ports

New shipping route links central China, ROK ports

1 minute ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.