Mongolian Gov't Decides To Impose New Lockdown In Capital Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:57 PM
ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Mongolian government on Thursday decided to impose a strict 14-day lockdown in the country's capital here starting from Saturday.
Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's 3.3 million population, is the region hardest hit by COVID-19.