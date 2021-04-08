The Mongolian government on Thursday decided to impose a strict 14-day lockdown in the country's capital here starting from Saturday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Mongolian government on Thursday decided to impose a strict 14-day lockdown in the country's capital here starting from Saturday.

Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's 3.3 million population, is the region hardest hit by COVID-19.