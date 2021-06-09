Mongolian presidential candidates cast votes in presidential election

Mongolian presidential candidates casted their ballots in the presidential election on Wednesday, according to the country's General Election Commission

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolian presidential candidates casted their ballots in the presidential election on Wednesday, according to the country's General Election Commission.

Three candidates, namely Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People's Party; Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party; and Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a former legislator that is the candidate from the political alliance, the Right Person Electorate Coalition, are running for the presidency.

Khurelsukh and Erdene casted their votes here on Wednesday, while Enkhbat, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under isolation at a hospital, casted his ballot through a mobile ballot box on Tuesday, according to the commission.

The election began at 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT on Tuesday) at 2,087 polling stations across the country and will end at 10:00 p.m. (1400 GMT on Wednesday).