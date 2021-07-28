UrduPoint.com
Mongolia's COVID-19 Cases Top 160,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases top 160,000

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,243 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 160,344, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,243 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 160,344, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The latest confirmed cases were local infections, added the ministry.

Meanwhile, 2,100 more recoveries were recorded in the past day, bringing the total to 157,674.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 823 after seven new deaths were reported in the same period.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first local transmission case in November.

