ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,246 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 171,097, the health ministry said Friday.

A total of 7,463 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, five people aged 80 and above died from the virus during the period, pushing the death toll to 868, added the ministry.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 60 percent of the country's total population has been fully vaccinated so far.