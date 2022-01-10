(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,001 after two more related deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 649 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 imported ones, were recorded across the country in the past day, raising the national tally to 396,456, the ministry said.

Less than 400 infections had been reported a day in the country until Jan. 4, when the number of daily infections has been resurging due to New Year celebrations.

The Asian country confirmed its first 12 imported cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, and its first five local cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday.

So far, 66.6 percent of the country's total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 936,906 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

Starting from Friday, the country has offered a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis.