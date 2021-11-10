Mongolia registered 950 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 370,491, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients, including a child, died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,767, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.9 percent of Mongolia's total population of around 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 465,200 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot.