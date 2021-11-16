UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 375,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 375,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 375,285 on Tuesday after 753 new local infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 375,285 on Tuesday after 753 new local infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

In addition, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,826 after 11 more patients aged over 40 died in the past day.

Currently, 9,795 COVID-19 patients are in hospital across the country, while 21,532 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.9 percent of Mongolia's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 513,800 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot.

