ULAN BATOR, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally has reached 387,161 after 335 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Six of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local transmissions, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient in his 80s died on Tuesday, bringing the national death toll to 1,966, it said.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 824,063 people have received a booster.