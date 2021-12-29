UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 390,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:01 PM

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 218 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 390,075, according to the country's health ministry on Wednesday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 41 were imported from abroad, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,984 after one more patient died in the past day, it said.

Currently, there are a total of 4,913 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 908,115 people have received a booster.

More Stories From Health

