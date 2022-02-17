UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Mongolia registered 874 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 460,242, the country's health ministry said Thursday

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients over 40 died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,080.

Currently, there are a total of 25,514 active COVID-19 cases across the country, the ministry said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,016,700 people over 18 received a third dose.

More than 93,900 people have received a fourth shot, which the country started to administer in January on a voluntary basis.

