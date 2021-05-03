Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,381 after 911 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,381 after 911 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia registered two more deaths and 1,225 recoveries in the same period, bringing the respective national tallies to 128 and 22,932, said the NCCD.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February with an aim to cover at least 60 percent of its population.

According to the country's health ministry, more than 947,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus.