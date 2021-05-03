UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 39,381

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:57 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rises to 39,381

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,381 after 911 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,381 after 911 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia registered two more deaths and 1,225 recoveries in the same period, bringing the respective national tallies to 128 and 22,932, said the NCCD.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February with an aim to cover at least 60 percent of its population.

According to the country's health ministry, more than 947,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

Related Topics

Same Mongolia February Asia

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 lives, infects 4,213 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

Syria's Assad, 2 Other Candidates Approved to Run ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

32 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.