Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,734 after 634 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,734 after 634 new locally transmitted cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia recorded two more deaths and 608 recoveries in the same period, bringing the respective national tallies to 268 and 47,356, said the ministry in a statement.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, more than 1,836,500 Mongolians have received their first dose, and over 827,500 have been fully vaccinated.