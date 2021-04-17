UrduPoint.com
Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 20,000

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Mongolia registered 983 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 20,655, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were locally transmitted, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four more deaths and 406 more recoveries were reported, taking the respective total to 47 and 11,450, said the center.

The number of corona-virus infections in Mongolia has risen sharply since the beginning of April.

In recent days, around or more than 1,000 cases have been reported daily in the country.

A full nationwide lock-down, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect last Saturday and will last until April 25.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases last November.

