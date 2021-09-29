UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's COVID-19 Tally Tops 300,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally tops 300,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 301,434 after 2,515 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 301,434 after 2,515 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that 16 more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,185.

Although over 65 percent of the country's population of around 3.

4 million have been fully vaccinated, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country.

The country's health sector is now in a difficult situation due to the pandemic with its workload having "reached its peak," Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has said.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November last year.

Related Topics

Died March November 2020 Asia Million

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

18 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

22 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

25 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.