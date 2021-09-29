(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 301,434 after 2,515 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that 16 more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,185.

Although over 65 percent of the country's population of around 3.

4 million have been fully vaccinated, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country.

The country's health sector is now in a difficult situation due to the pandemic with its workload having "reached its peak," Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has said.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November last year.