Mongolia's Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 100 For Two Consecutive Days

March 14, 2022

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 92 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, below the benchmark of 100 for two consecutive days since Dec. 27, 2021 when 83 daily cases were reported, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The latest confirmed infections were all locally transmitted, bringing the country's COVID-19 tally to 468,062, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Asian country has reported no new deaths from the viral disease for the fourth consecutive day by Monday, with a death toll at 2,105.

Currently, the country has a total of 4,273 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,027,907 people have received a third dose, and 108,925 have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

