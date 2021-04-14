(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,220 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, a new record and the first time with more than 1,000 daily cases, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Wednesday.

A total of 10,827 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours across Mongolia, and 10 of the latest confirmed cases were imported, the center said in a statement.

The center said 1,094 of the latest 1,210 locally transmitted cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, the country's hardest-hit area during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, two more deaths and 366 more recoveries were reported, taking the nationwide counts to 34 and 10,253 respectively, it added.

So far, the Asian country has registered 17,823 COVID-19 cases, most of which were locally transmitted ones reported in the capital city and 19 of all 21 provinces of the country.

A full nationwide lock-down, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on Saturday and will last until April 25.