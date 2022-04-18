UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Foreign Trade Turnover Up 3.1 Pct In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:09 PM

Mongolia's foreign trade turnover increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 3.6 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, said the country's National Statistics Office on Monday

Mongolia registered a foreign trade surplus of 251.4 million dollars, said the office.

Mining products, precious stones, jewelry and textiles accounted for 97.3 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in the January-March period, while machinery and equipment, electrical appliances, vehicles, auto parts and food products accounted for 61.8 percent of the total imports, it said.

The Asian country traded with 126 economies across the world in the period.

