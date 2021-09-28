(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mongolia's health sector is now in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic with its workload having "reached its peak," Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said Tuesday

Even if additional beds are prepared at hospitals, there is now no medical staff to work there, he told a press conference, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Although over 65 percent of the country's population of around 3.4 million have been fully vaccinated, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country.