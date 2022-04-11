UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Population Projected To Reach 4 Mln In 2033

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Mongolia's population projected to reach 4 mln in 2033

Mongolia's population is expected to reach 4 million in 2033 and 5 million in 2048, the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said Monday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Mongolia's population is expected to reach 4 million in 2033 and 5 million in 2048, the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said Monday.

The updated projections for the population growth were based on the 2020 National Population and Housing Census, the NSO said in a statement.

Mongolia, with a land area of 1,564,116 square km and a population of about 3.

4 million, is the most sparsely populated country in the world.

According to the NSO, the country's population reached 1 million in 1962, 2 million in 1988, and 3 million in 2015.

In addition, the median age of the Mongolian population was 27.9 at the end of 2020 and is expected to increase to 30.6 by 2050, it said.

In the Asian country, the average life expectancy is 70.8 years for women and 60.6 years for men, and the government aims to reduce the gap to five years by 2024, according to the country's health ministry.

Related Topics

World Women 2015 2020 Government Asia Million Housing

Recent Stories

EU's Borrell to Brief Foreign Affairs Council on O ..

EU's Borrell to Brief Foreign Affairs Council on Outcome of Trip to Ukraine

49 seconds ago
 Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presiden ..

Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presidency

50 seconds ago
 Sydney airport faces continued delays as workers i ..

Sydney airport faces continued delays as workers isolate

2 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa CDC

6 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 2,573 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,573 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 99150 cusecs water

IRSA releases 99150 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.