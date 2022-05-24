UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases Rise To 6 In Netherlands

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:01 PM

The number of monkeypox cases in humans rose to six in the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Monday

The first human case of monkeypox in the Netherlands was confirmed last Friday.

The RIVM and the Erasmus University Medical Center are analyzing new samples to ensure rapid detection of any new cases and to reduce the chances of further spread.

"Some of the people infected attended the Darkland festival in Belgium," the RIVM said. "All cases involve men who have sex with men, though this does not mean that the virus can, or can only, be spread through sexual contact or that the virus cannot spread beyond this group of people."

