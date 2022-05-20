UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Infiltrated Madrid In Late April - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Monkeypox infection likely began spreading in Spain's Madrid in the second half of April, although the majority of cases were detected on May 7 and 8, Elena Andradas, the director general of public health department in Madrid, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Monkeypox infection likely began spreading in Spain's Madrid in the second half of April, although the majority of cases were detected on May 7 and 8, Elena Andradas, the director general of public health department in Madrid, said on Friday.

"Infections began to occur last week, and their number has significantly increased in recent days, although we have data on a patient who started to experience the symptoms at the end of April," Andradas told El Pais newspaper.

Spain has reported seven confirmed cases of monkeypox and 29 suspected cases to date.

On Wednesday, the Spanish health ministry and the country's autonomous communities declared a health alert as eight suspected cases of monkeypox were detected in Madrid a day after three cases were confirmed in neighboring Portugal.

The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority in Europe to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria.

Since then, cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications.

Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from six to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

