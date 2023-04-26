UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox: Punjab Govt Issues High Alert To All Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Monkeypox: Punjab govt issues high alert to all hospitals

A high-alert has been issued to the government hospitals across the province after monkeypox cases were detected in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A high-alert has been issued to the government hospitals across the province after monkeypox cases were detected in the country.

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Javed Akram and Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir chaired a meeting in the office of the DG Health in this regard, here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to control monkeypox in the province.

Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that Children's Hospital had been dedicated for treating children in Lahore and the Lahore General Hospital for adults in the wake of detection of monkeypox cases in Pakistan. He said that so far two cases of monkeypox had been reported in the country.

Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfashan Tahir was made the focal person for monkeypox alerts and other information in the meeting. The minister asked the airport authorities to remain alert to check symptoms of monkeypox among people coming from other countries.

He said that a helpline was also being set up for the public to get information about monkeypox. He said that testing facility for monkeypox was available in the province, while beds would be allocated in hospitals to the monkeypox cases in all districts, except for Lahore. He said that precautions were needed to control monkeypox and guidelines had been issued to all airlines in that regard.

The Punjab minister for P&SHD, in his address, said that people should not get panicked on the issue of monkeypox cases. He said that passengers should be screened inside the plane, and hospitals in all districts should be informed about monkeypox cases and their symptoms. The minister said that instructions had been issued for allocating beds and providing PCR kits and necessary testing facilities at DHQ hospitals. Dr Jamal Nasir said that separate wards would be allocated in hospitals of both departments. He said that a comprehensive action plan would be prepared for procurement and supply of medicines to prevent monkeypox. A proposal for vaccine procurement was also under consideration, the meeting was informed.

DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr. Jamshed of the World Health Organisation, Dr Qurratul Ain of UNICEF, Additional Secretary of the P&SHD Younis, Dr Asim Altaf, Dean Institute of Public Health Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, Professor of King Edward Medical University Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Registrar University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Janid Rashid, Dr. Yadullah, deputy secretaries of Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Bakhtiar and Dr. Abdul Rehman, Brigadier (retd) Waheed, representative of Lahore Airport Dr. Sikandar and other officers participated in the video-link conference.

