More Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:39 PM

More dengue cases are being reported in the provincial capital as well as other districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Gujrat

According to health department sources, 599 dengue cases have have been reported in the province so far.

About 221 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the number to 599 during the year.

The health department has issued directions to all hospitals in the province to remain alert and allocate more beds for the dengue patients.

