More dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :More dengue cases are being reported in the provincial capital as well as other districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Gujrat.

About 221 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the number to 599 during the year.

The health department has issued directions to all hospitals in the province to remain alert and allocate more beds for the dengue patients.