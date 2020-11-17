UrduPoint.com
More Energies Stressed For Curbing Spread Of Covid 19

Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review situation in view of coronavirus and urged the government to delay the proposed anti-polio drive in the area in order to divert all energies towards controlling spread of the pandemic

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review situation in view of coronavirus and urged the government to delay the proposed anti-polio drive in the area in order to divert all energies towards controlling spread of the pandemic.

In the meeting, which was attended by deputy commissioners, DHOs, officials concerned briefed about matters pertaining to polio and Covid 19.

The meeting was told that corona cases were like to increase due to perceived intensity in cold, therefore more energies should be utilized to take measures on emergency basis to curb spread of the contagion by delaying anti-polio drive.

The commissioner said that efforts should be made to create awareness about precautionary measures such as use of mask and maintaining social distance to stop spread of Covid 19.

