More New Daily Virus Cases Outside China Than Inside: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

The World Health Organization said Wednesday there were now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbrea

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday there were now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.

"Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva.

Your Thoughts and Comments

