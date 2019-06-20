UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th June 2019

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more Pakistanis (40%) prefer seeking treatment from a private hospital/doctor than from a government hospital/doctor (36%) when a member of their family falls ill

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more Pakistanis (40%) prefer seeking treatment from a private hospital/doctor than from a government hospital/doctor (36%) when a member of their family falls ill.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “When someone falls ill in your house, where or who do you go to for treatment?” In response, 40% said they go to a private hospital/doctor, 36% said they go to a government hospital/doctor, 10% said they go to an unqualified allopathic doctor, 6% said they go to a hakeem, 4% said they go to a homeopathic doctor, 3% said they go to a pharmacy, and 1% said they opt for Dum Darood.

