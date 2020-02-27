More polio cases reported in Punjab, Baluchistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More polio cases have been reported in Punjab and Baluchistan.According to the officials of health department Baluchistan, another polio case has been reported in the province

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) More polio cases have been reported in Punjab and Baluchistan.According to the officials of health department Baluchistan, another polio case has been reported in the province.Officials said that new case has surfaced in area of Sibi where polio virus has been confirmed in the 7-months-old baby.Sample of the victim child was taken on Feb 14.Officials further said that parents of the victim child were continuously denied to administer polio drops to their children.It is pertinent to mention here that this was the third polio case in Baluchistan this year that has been reported.Earlier, one polio case each in Pishin and Nasirabad district was reported.

On the other hand, Anti-polio programe Punjab has also confirmed a new polio case in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).New polio case was reported from DG Khan Union CouncilTaunsa.Spokesperson Anti-polio programme Punjab has said that the victim child, identified as Lal Khan was 8-month-old and his right leg was affected from polio virus.Officials of health department said that the father of victim child is a laborer and vaccination history of child is being taken.Anti-polio programme has announced a new anti-polio campaign after this new case of polio reported in Punjab.Now a 5-day anti-polio campaign is being started from March 16.