Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

More Syrians in Lebanon apply to return over COVID-19 concerns: Syrian envoy

Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali said that an increasing number of Syrians in Lebanon are applying to return to their homeland over COVID-19 concerns, local media reported on Monday

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali said that an increasing number of Syrians in Lebanon are applying to return to their homeland over COVID-19 concerns, local media reported on Monday.

"The Syrian embassy is receiving a lot of applications from Syrians who are willing to return to their country amid COVID-19 outbreak in Lebanon," Ali was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The ambassador added that Syria had not register any cases of infection with the virus so far while it has opened its doors for all international organizations which are willing to cooperate with the country in the fight against COVID-19.

The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon stands at about 1 million registered at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), while the Lebanese authorities estimate the number at about 1.3 million, most of whom reside in more than 1,400 random camps in various Lebanese regions.

The UNHCR announced that no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far in the Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon.

