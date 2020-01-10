More than 0.3 million children to be immunized during special anti polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo presided a meeting to finalize the arrangements for special anti-polio campaign commencing from January 13 to January 19, 2020 throughout the district.

Addressing the meeting he said that in order to administer anti Polio Drops to all the children of the district up to the age of five years, all the members of Polio teams, area in-charges and Medical Officers of Union Councils shall play a full-fledged role in the campaign so that polio could be eliminated and children could be protected of life time disability.

He said that surfacing of polio cases in the district and presence of polio virus has raised threat to the health of the children and for that reason the health department and all relevant departments should cooperate in this regard adding that strict legal action would be taken against personnel and officials in case of any negligence.

DHO. Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh said that all arrangements for polio vaccination campaign have been finalized and teams were provided training throughout the district.

He said that during the campaign, target of 3,62,846 children would be achieved and for that purpose 912 teams have been formed, which including 770 mobile, 53 transit, 70 fix and other teams.