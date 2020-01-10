UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 0.3 Million Children To Be Immunized During Special Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:48 PM

More than 0.3 million children to be immunized during special anti polio campaign

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo presided a meeting to finalize the arrangements for special anti-polio campaign commencing from January 13 to January 19, 2020 throughout the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo presided a meeting to finalize the arrangements for special anti-polio campaign commencing from January 13 to January 19, 2020 throughout the district.

Addressing the meeting he said that in order to administer anti Polio Drops to all the children of the district up to the age of five years, all the members of Polio teams, area in-charges and Medical Officers of Union Councils shall play a full-fledged role in the campaign so that polio could be eliminated and children could be protected of life time disability.

He said that surfacing of polio cases in the district and presence of polio virus has raised threat to the health of the children and for that reason the health department and all relevant departments should cooperate in this regard adding that strict legal action would be taken against personnel and officials in case of any negligence.

DHO. Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh said that all arrangements for polio vaccination campaign have been finalized and teams were provided training throughout the district.

He said that during the campaign, target of 3,62,846 children would be achieved and for that purpose 912 teams have been formed, which including 770 mobile, 53 transit, 70 fix and other teams.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Mobile January 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

25 minutes ago

Govt, opposition to evolve consensus on national i ..

3 minutes ago

Walsh dedicates Windies heroics to his father on d ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Middle East in ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street's Dow Hits 29,000 First Time Ever as U ..

3 minutes ago

Those targeting innocent people not true Muslim: C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.