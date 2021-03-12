UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 0.7 Mln Children To Be Given Anti-polio Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:35 PM

More than 0.7 mln children to be given anti-polio vaccines

More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from March 29

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from March 29.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial. Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1764 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 337 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. The left out children will be given vaccines on April 1 and April 2. Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

Related Topics

Mobile Bahawalpur March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

14 minutes ago

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

26 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe hidden cameras issue

4 minutes ago

Factory gutted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Sabotage bid foiled, two alleged militants arreste ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Likely to Miss Already Reduced 40Mln-D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.