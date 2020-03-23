UrduPoint.com
More Than 1 Bn People Worldwide Told To Stay Home Over Virus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday.

Some countries such as France, Italy and Argentina have imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others like Iran and Britain have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.

