More than 100 senior doctors appointed at LRH in three years

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 100 senior doctors were hired by the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, during the last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :More than 100 senior doctors were hired by the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, during the last three years.

The spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim said that role of senior doctors was very important with regard to providing best healthcare services to citizen, adding that highest number of senior consultants were recruited after implementation MTI Act in the Lady Reading Hospital.

He said that many of those doctors appointed as Assistant and Associate Professors were those Pakistanis who were working with the prestigious hospitals in England, USA, European and Gulf countries.

He said that as per directive of the board of Governors , senor doctors have been appointed in all departments that include General Surgery, Pediatrics Orthopedic, Medical, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology surgery, Cancer Specialists, Rheumatology, Radiology, Pathology , family medicines etc.

He said that advertisement has published for appointment of more assistant professors , associated professors, professor and heads of important units to provided uninterrupted health services to people.