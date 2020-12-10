More than 100 under treatment for coronavirus at LRH: Spokesman

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Thursday said a total of 108 patients were under treatment for coronavirus infection at the Corona Complex of the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Thursday said a total of 108 patients were under treatment for coronavirus infection at the Corona Complex of the hospital.

He said among admitted patients 14 were serious and on ventilators while 30 other positive patients were in Corona Complex Ward.

He said there were 44 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients adding there was no inconvenience was being faced with regard to facilities the patients.

The Spokesman added that work was underway to reserve more beds for the coronavirus patients.