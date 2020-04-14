UrduPoint.com
More Than 120,000 Killed By Coronavirus Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 120,000 people worldwide, nearly 70 percent of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday from official sources

A total of 120,013 deaths have now been recorded since the epidemic first emerged in China in December, 81,474 of them in Europe.

A total of 120,013 deaths have now been recorded since the epidemic first emerged in China in December, 81,474 of them in Europe.

The figures were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

