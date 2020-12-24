More than 2,200 new Coronavirus cases reported, 111 deaths in past 24 hours

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 38,268 with 2,256 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,782 people recovered from Coronavirus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 38,268 with 2,256 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,782 people recovered from Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eleven corona patients, 100 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that during last 24 hours that out of the total 111 deaths 61 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 329 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 51 percent, ICT 40 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Karachi 33 percent, Abbottabad 36 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 43 percent.

Some 37,173 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,643 in Sindh, 15,486 in Punjab, 4,124 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,683 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 443 in Balochistan, 389 in GB, and 405 in AJK.

Around 417,134 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 465,070 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,065, Balochistan 18,005, GB 4,838, ICT 36,721, KP 56,160, Punjab 133,874 and Sindh 207,407.

About 9,668 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,419 Sindh among 34 of them died in hospital and Six out of hospital on Wednesday, 3,783 in Punjab 46 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Wednesday, 1,577 in KP 14 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 398 in ICT Four of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 181 in Balochistan among Two of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 99 in GB and 211 in AJK had succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 6,428,240 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,878 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.