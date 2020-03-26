UrduPoint.com
More Than 250,000 Declared Coronavirus Cases In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, according to an AFP tally Thursday, more than half of which are in hard-hit Italy and Spain

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, according to an AFP tally Thursday, more than half of which are in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

Europe is the worst-affected region in the world with 258,068 cases, including 14,640 deaths, ahead of Asia's 100,937 infections and 3,636 fatalities, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.

Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188.

The global number of infections now stands at 481,230 across 182 countries, with 21,867 deaths.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients who require hospitalisation.

