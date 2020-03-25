UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 2.6 Billion Worldwide Told To Observe Lockdowns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:46 AM

More than 2.6 billion worldwide told to observe lockdowns

More than 2.6 billion people worldwide will be in lockdown once India introduces its measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at 1830 GMT on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):More than 2.6 billion people worldwide will be in lockdown once India introduces its measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at 1830 GMT on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally.

The figure represents more than one-third of a global population the United Nations estimates at 7.8 billion in 2020.

At least 42 countries or territories have imposed a mandatory lockdown, including Britain, France, Italy and Spain as well as Colombia, the US state of California, Nepal, Iraq and Madagascar.

India and New Zealand are the last countries to join this list, with South Africa in the club on Thursday.

In most of these territories, people may still leave home for work, to buy food and other essentials and see doctors.

At least five countries or territories -- comprising 226 million people -- have urged their populations to stay at home and limit their movements and contacts to a minimum without enforcing them with threats of punishment.

These countries include Iran, Germany and Canada.

At least 15 countries and territories -- covering more than 189 million people -- have imposed evening curfews.

These include Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast, Chile, the Philippine capital Manila and Serbia. In Egypt, a curfew takes effect on Wednesday.

Some countries have put their main cities under quarantine, with bans on entering and leaving.

This is the case for Bulgaria's largest cities, Almaty and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan and Baku in Azerbaijan -- together accounting for more than 10 million people.

Related Topics

India United Nations Iran Canada Egypt Iraq France Germany Baku Almaty Manila Buy Ivory Coast Azerbaijan Spain Italy Bulgaria South Africa Chile Serbia Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Colombia Madagascar Nepal May 2020 Billion Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Cabinet Allocates $17.85Mln for Developing ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 4,000 cliff tombs discovered in NW China

3 minutes ago

Seoul Orders Tighter Screening for US Arrivals Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) to begin supplying dollars und ..

10 minutes ago

G20 leaders to hold virtual summit on coronavirus ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally rises to 1000 in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.