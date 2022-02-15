UrduPoint.com

More Than 3.05 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:55 PM

More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland has reached over 3.05 billion on Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland has reached over 3.05 billion on Monday, growing by about 57 million from the day before, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

