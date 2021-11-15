About 57 percent of Tonga's eligible population have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19

SUVA, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:About 57 percent of Tonga's eligible population have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga's news website, Tonga's Ministry of Health said on Monday that nearly 94 percent of those eligible population have received their first dose.

As a South Pacific island nation, Tonga has a population of more than 100,000.

And the eligible population (76,911) includes 63,128 aged 18 years and over, and 13,783 aged 12-17 years.

Tongan teenagers started to receive their first doses of Pfizer vaccine later last month. By Monday, 12,709 out of the target 13,783 had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For those aged 18 and over, around 59,299, or 94 percent of the eligible, have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Second doses have been received by 43,820 or 69 percent of the eligible.