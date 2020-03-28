UrduPoint.com
More Than 600,000 Coronavirus Cases Recorded Globally: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

More than 600,000 coronavirus cases recorded globally: AFP tally

More than 600,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially recorded around the world since the outbreak of the epidemic, according to an AFP tally at 1045 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 600,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially recorded around the world since the outbreak of the epidemic, according to an AFP tally at 1045 GMT on Saturday.

There were 605,010 cases of infection with 27,982 deaths in 183 countries and territories.

The United States had 104,837 cases of which 1,711 were fatal. Italy had the highest number of deaths at 9,134 and a total of 86,498 cases.

China, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 81,394 cases and 3,295 deaths.

The figures represent only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries only carry out tests on suspected cases if they are hospitalised.

