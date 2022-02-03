UrduPoint.com

More Than 80k Tests Conducted In A Week: Health Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 01:58 PM

The weekly report of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System of Health Department released here on Thursday according to which more than 80,000 corona tests were conducted in the last week of January

The overall coronavirus positive case rate in the province was 15%, the report said.

Outbreaks of leishmaniosis in Kohistan and Karak in the last week of January with 72 cases were examined in Karak and 25 in Kohistan, the report said.

Health department teams took timely and appropriate measures to curb the spread of the epidemic, the report said, adding, leishmaniosis is one of the 40 diseases for which the health department is on high alert.

