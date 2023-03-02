UrduPoint.com

More Than 87,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

More than 87,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops: DC

A five-day anti-polio campaign will start on March 13 in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 87,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign will start on March 13 in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 87,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the polio teams should perform their services properly. He said that not a single child should be left unvaccinated during this campaign. He said that the training of polio team members must be completed on time. The team members should work actively at the bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority needs to play an active role, he added.

DC directed that polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Cholistan. He said that the Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils of the district and the relevant officers of the health department should regularly monitor the performance of the polio teams during the polio campaign.

In the meeting, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal told that the campaign will continue from March 13 to March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. While the left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on March 16 and March 17. CEO Health said that 3168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign.

He informed that 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 639 Area Incharges will supervise the campaign.

In the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, WHO representative Dr. Mufkar, Dr. Shiraz, Deputy District Health Officers, officers from education Department, Population Welfare, Agriculture, and other related departments were present.

