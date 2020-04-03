UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 900 Virus Deaths In Spain For Second Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:07 PM

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives -- 932 in the past day -- from 117,710 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Died Spain Italy From Government

Recent Stories

Coronvirus impact on national economy: ADP expects ..

5 minutes ago

Hotel manager booked on violation of Section 144

2 minutes ago

Two super stores fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

China Advises Foreign Diplomats Against Visiting B ..

3 minutes ago

Export related industry to start operation in phas ..

3 minutes ago

'Corona cake' spreading fast in Gaza

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.