More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives -- 932 in the past day -- from 117,710 confirmed cases.