'More work needed on Childhood Cancer awareness in country': Medical expert advises

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Monday advised parents to have their children medically screened for signs of cancer, highlighting how an early detection of the disease and media awareness could significantly help improve care to the patients and to improve survival rate.

Talking to a private news channel, as part of the on-going observance of International Childhood Cancer month every yea in month of September, Pediatric Oncologist and Hematologist Dr. Zehra Fado said that raising awareness among parents for screening their children for cancer was crucial.

September's Childhood cancer awareness month is a time to shine the light on the realities of childhood cancer, she said, emphasising on the importance of life-saving research, and join efforts to make a difference for children diagnosed.

Childhood cancer is not a single type of cancer, but a collection of several cancers that are commonly seen in children below the age of 20, she added.

The most common categories of childhood cancers include leukemias, brain cancers, lymphomas and solid tumours, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour.

The most common malignancies are blood cancers, with leukaemia accounting for about 30% and lymphomas accounting for around 8% of all paediatric cancers, she highlighted.

Dr Zehra said in Pakistan, annually, approximately 9,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, one of the leading causes of childhood cancer was poor cancer awareness, lack of expertise, centers, and dearth of trained human resources.

She added that cancer is a curable disease, if diagnosed and treated appropriately at an early stage, adding, leukemia or blood cancer is the most common type found in children.

Talking about precautionary measures, Dr Zehra said a balanced diet is very important in the upbringing of a healthy child.

A huge number of children are victims of malnutrition and avoidable infections if vaccinated appropriately.

Regular medical checkups must be done after every six months to a year for well-child checks, she advised.

She said cancer in children can occur anywhere in the body as compared to elders, including the blood and lymph node systems, brain and spinal cord, kidneys, and other organs and tissues, adding, 80 to 90% children can be speedy recovered if they diagnosed it early stages.

Expert also mentioned that continued fever, unexplained weight loss, headaches, vomiting, increased swelling or pain in the bones, bleeding, nausea and eye or vision changes that occur suddenly and persist are the early symptoms of this disease.

They also chalked out some essential tips for parents and schools for raising healthy kids in connection with the fatality of the disease that physical activity, consume a variety of foods and minerals are essential things which keeps children healthy.

She also emphasized on the role of media in enhancing general public awareness regarding childhood cancer.