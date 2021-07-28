Morocco extends state of health emergency for another month

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT, Morocco , 28 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) -:Morocco on Wednesday extended for a month its state of health emergency imposed among measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the government of the North African nation said the emergency status, which was supposed to end on Aug.

10 would continue until Sept. 10.

Morocco has confirmed 9,638 coronavirus-related deaths and 588,448 cases of the disease, while 549,116 people have so far recovered, according to Moroccan Health Ministry.

More than 22 million people have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in the country of approximately 36 million, including nearly 10 million who received the full two doses.