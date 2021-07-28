UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Extends State Of Health Emergency For Another Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:26 PM

Morocco extends state of health emergency for another month

Morocco on Wednesday extended for a month its state of health emergency imposed among measures to fight the novel coronavirus

RABAT, Morocco , 28 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) -:Morocco on Wednesday extended for a month its state of health emergency imposed among measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the government of the North African nation said the emergency status, which was supposed to end on Aug.

10 would continue until Sept. 10.

Morocco has confirmed 9,638 coronavirus-related deaths and 588,448 cases of the disease, while 549,116 people have so far recovered, according to Moroccan Health Ministry.

More than 22 million people have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in the country of approximately 36 million, including nearly 10 million who received the full two doses.

Related Topics

Morocco Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand reports new daily record of 16,533 COVID- ..

23 minutes ago

7 lakh tourists visited to KP's tourist spots on E ..

24 minutes ago

'Olympic jail': Quarantined Dutch athletes demand ..

24 minutes ago

USAID announces Merit, Need-based scholarships for ..

24 minutes ago

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since ..

24 minutes ago

Rescue-1122, Civil Defence on high alert to cope w ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.