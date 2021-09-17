UrduPoint.com

Morocco Registers 2,432 New COVID-19 Cases

Morocco announced on Friday 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 913,423.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 3,672 to 872,976.

The death toll rose to 13,775 with 46 new fatalities, while 1,595 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,757,405 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 17,225,962 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine

