Morocco registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Friday 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 913,423.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 3,672 to 872,976.

The death toll rose to 13,775 with 46 new fatalities, while 1,595 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,757,405 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 17,225,962 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine