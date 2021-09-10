Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco announced on Friday 3,451 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 896,913

RABAT, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Friday 3,451 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 896,913.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 4,487 to 844,989.

The death toll from the virus rose to 13,370 with 74 new fatalities, while 1,922 people were in intensive care units, according to the Moroccan Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,745,725 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 16,257,925 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.